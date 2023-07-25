Court remands man for allegedly stealing welding engine coil

828 828

A Grade 1 Area Court in Dei-Dei, Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of 20-year-old man, Ibrahim Adamu, for allegedly stealing a welding machine engine coil, valued at N90,000.

Adam, a resident of Tungamaje, Abuja, is standing trial for theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman, ordered that Adamu be remanded in correctional centre in Suleja until July 31 for hearing.

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Olayinwale David, had reported the matter at Zuba Police Station on June 8.

Ogada said that the complainant alleged that on the same day, the defendant criminally and smartly went to his shop and stole his welding machine engine coil, valued at N90,000.

He told the court that the defendant stole the said engine coil, sold it to an unknown buyer for N13,000 and ran to an unknown destination, but was later caught and handed over to the police for proper investigation.

The prosecution counsel said that during police investigation, the defendant made a confessional statement and all efforts made to recover the stolen engine coil proved abortive.

He said that the offences contravened the provisions of Section 287 of Penal Code law.