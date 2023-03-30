Court orders Ondo government, Amotekun to pay motorcyclist N30m compensation 

An Ondo High Court in Akure has ordered the state government and the State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, to pay the sum N30 million to a 36-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Olusegun Oluwarotimi, for illegally shooting him.

Justice O.M. Adejumo, who delivered the judgment Wednesday, said that the illegal firing constituted a violation of the right to dignity of the victim.

Adejumo stated that the shooting, which led to the amputation of the victim’s leg, was a flagrant violation of his dignity, saying that it was a sheer victimisation and dehumanisation.

She said that the said amount must be paid by the two respondents for exemplary and general damages to the applicant in order to cater for his physical and emotional injuries.

The judge said that action of the Amotekun personnel amounted to flagrant abuse of power.

“The illegal shooting at Araromi Street on August 9, 2021 in Akure by Amotekun was a violation of the applicant’s human rights.

“The court hereby orders the respondents to jointly pay the sum of N20 million to the applicant as general damages and N10 million as exemplary damages,” she said.

The judge however, rejected the prayer of the applicant’s counsel, Tope Temokun, asking the court to order the respondent to tender an apology to his client in a notable national newspaper.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the judgment, Temokun said that the applicant was helpless and hopeless after several efforts to seek redress.

He said he was happy that the judgment favoured his client, describing the verdict as an encouragement and inspiration to fight more for the downtrodden and the helpless in the society.

Temokun said that Amotekun was created for the benefit of the society, adding that the citizens must be its watchdog to ensure that it did not derail from its mandate.

The Counsel expressed the belief that the state government and the corps would obey the court order.

“As we leave this place this afternoon, our letter will get to the governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and he will comply with the judgment.

“He is not a lawless governor. He will comply.

“I believe that no government will use public fund to appeal a case in favour of a victim rendered disabled.

“Although it is their right to do, I believe that this government will not do it because it is the duty of government to protect my client.

“He has been rendered disabled but his children will go back to school when the court’s order is obeyed, because they had stopped going to school since,” he said.

Applauding the judgment, the victim, Oluwarotimi, said that he was glad that there was still justice in the country in spite of the long period of time it took.

“I thank the court and my lawyer, who has stood firmly with me. I am now an amputee, with a wife and two children. It has been tough since the incident occurred but I thank God that I’m favoured at last.

“I pray that the state government and Amotekun will obey appropriately as ordered by the court,” he stated.