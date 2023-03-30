IPOB speaks on reported plan to form government, print Biafra currency

The Indigenous People of Biafra has responded to reports that it plans to form its own government in exile and print the Biafra currency.

The spokesman of the IPOB, Emma Powerful, reacted to the reports in a statement he issued on Wednesday.

Powerful said in the statement: “We the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of the great liberator Nnamdi Kanu once again reiterate that IPOB is not part of the formation of Biafra government in exile anywhere.

“The people behind the shambolic Radio Biafra government in exile in the USA are not IPOB members, and they should stop linking themselves to us.

“Those piloting government in exile in the USA are not IPOB members and don’t mean well for Biafra freedom and restoration.

“IPOB has no plan to print Biafra currency, stamps, and other important state documents because we are not yet a sovereign nation.

“If we print currencies now, where can they be used as legal tender?”