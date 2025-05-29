Constitution Review: Reps set to meet with governors, State Assembly speakers, editors, others

The Constitution Review Committee of the House of Representatives is set to convene a meeting with the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) on July 23, 2025, to present bills currently under consideration and seek their support for passage.

The Committee will also meet with the Speakers of the 36 State Houses of Assembly in a joint retreat with Senate Constitution Review members to harmonize bills and ensure consistency across the country.

The Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the constitution review Committee, Rep Benjamin Kalu, made this known while unveiling a detailed timeline of activities at a meeting of the panel on Wednesday held at the National Assembly, Abuja.

Kalu said that the Committee has slated an engagement with media executives, including the Guild of Editors, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), and Nigerian Broadcasters Association (NBN); the civil society organizations and the diplomatic community, amongst others to facilitate public discussions and education on constitutional issues, promoting transparency and accountability in the review process.

He said: “We urge members to work assiduously to ensure that the current Bills before the Committee are passed by December 2025 while also considering the possibility of a second round of amendments, as new Bills are still being sponsored by members.

“Steady progress is being made on our work plan implementation and our targets are achievable. However, there are some crucial activities that ought to be accomplished within the given timeframe.

“The second meeting/engagement with the Nigerian Governors Forum is expected to hold on Wednesday, 23 July, 2025 to present to them the Bills currently under consideration as requested during previous engagement, seek their support on the proposed amendments, secure buy-in and backing for the passage of contentious bills.

“Joint Retreat of Senate and House Constitution Review Members with Speakers/Clerks of the 36 State Houses of Assembly to harmonize Bills will hold Thursday 25th – Sunday 28th September, 2025.

“There will be a Constitution Review Committee Diplomatic Dinner (June 20th, 2025) to seek for support and collaboration from the diplomatic community on some specific thematic areas like gender, security architecture and state policing to promote global best practices.

“There will also be an engagement with Civil Society Organizations, Community Based Organisations as part of National Assembly Open Week: (Thursday 3rd, July 2025, NASS Complex; Abuja)

“The engagement will bring expertise and alternative perspectives to the constitutional review process, helping to shape our legislative decisions, by highlighting deficiencies and proposing further debates.

“It will also promote transparency, accountability and inclusivity in the processes, by ensuring that all stakeholders are informed and engaged.

“Engagement with Media Executives: (Guild of Editors, NUJ, NBAN etc) will hold on Tuesday 8th, or Wednesday 9th July, 2025, Abuja to facilitate public discussions, debates, and education on constitutional issues, helping to build consensus and foster a sense of ownership among citizens.

“The media can play a vital role in ensuring the constitution review process is inclusive, transparent, and the public is well-informed.”

The Deputy Speaker also gave a timeline of the anticipated public and national hearings on the bills as well as a meeting with the 18 registered political parties in the country, saying that the idea is to ultimately aggregate the views of Nigerians.

“As discussed in our previous meetings, the Committee is poised to subject the 87 prioritized Bills that have passed second reading to Public Hearings in each of the six geopolitical zones.

Also Read

“Zonal Chairmen and their Deputies are expected to liaise with States under their jurisdictions to ensure active participation in their respective zones.

“The hearings will hold as follows: Northern Geopolitical Zones – Friday 11th to Sunday 13th, July, 2025; Southern Geopolitical Zones – Friday 18th to 20th July, 2025

“National Public Hearing – Monday 21st July, 2025. Engagement with Nigeria Political Parties (18 Registered Political Parties Leadership) is expected to hold on Monday 14th July, 2025 in Abuja,” Kalu further noted.

He added that the House will hold a one week plenary debate on the bills while voting on them is expected to hold on October 14, 2025 just as transmission of the bills to the State Assembly is also expected to hold on October 30, 2025.

“One-week plenary debate on the Constitution Review Bills to familiarize members with their contents in preparation for the voting is expected to hold on Tuesday, 7th- Thursday, 9thOctober 2025.

“Voting in the Plenary – Tuesday, 14th October, 2025. The Secretariat Retreat to Produce Clean Copy – Thursday 16th – Sunday, 19th October, 2025 while transmission to States: (at a ceremony in Transcorp with leadership of the Constitution Review Committee of the House and Senate with Speakers/Clerks of the state Houses of Assembly) is expected to hold on Thursday, 30th October 2025,” Kalu said.

Post Views: 7