Appeal Court: Okpebholo tells Ighodalo to accept judgement, stop abuse of court processes

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has called on the defeated candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 21st September, 2024 governorship election in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo to accept Thursday’s judgment of the Court of Appeal, which affirmed the victory of the governor.



The Court of Appeal, in its judgment delivered on Thursday, meticulously reviewed the arguments presented by all parties and ultimately upheld the decision of the lower tribunal, validating the overwhelming mandate freely given to him by the people of Edo State.



This judgment, being a confirmation of the people’s will, should serve as a clear signal for all political actors, especially Asue Ighodalo, who has since been abandoned by his political godfather, Godwin Obaseki, to set aside partisan differences and join hands with the administration to build a more prosperous Edo State.



“Governor Monday Okpebholo commends the judiciary for its diligence and commitment to justice, and for once again demonstrating its role as the last hope of the common man. This ruling is not just a victory for our party, the ruling All Progressives Congress, but a triumph for democracy and the rule of law in our Edo State.”

Governor Okpebholo urges the opposition and abandoned Asue Ighodalo to reflect on the judgment, noting that prolonged litigation only serves to distract from the urgent task of governance and delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.



“His Excellency, Governor Monday Okpebholo has consistently extended an olive branch to all, irrespective of political leanings, emphasizing that the development of our dear state remains paramount. He reiterates this call. Now is the time to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and statesmanship. The legal process has run its course, and the judgment of the Court of Appeal is clear.”



Governor Okpebholo assured the people of Edo State that he remains fully committed to his “People First” agenda, which is focused on accelerated development across all sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.



“The administration of Governor Okpebholo urges all well-meaning citizens to remain calm and continue with their lawful activities. The Government of Governor Monday Okpebholo is re-energized by this affirmation of its mandate and will continue to work tirelessly to serve the best interests of every resident of Edo State.”

