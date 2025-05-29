NLNG launches human capital development programme under Train 7 Project

NLNG says it is committed to building Nigerian capacity as it launches its Train 7 Project Human Capital Development (HCD) Basic Training Supplementary Programme in Port Harcourt today.

The event, which took place in The Hotel Presidential Port Harcourt, was graced by officials from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), including. Tarilate Teide-Bribena, Manager, Human Capital Development, alongside members of the NLNG Management Team, training facilitators, and the newest cohort of beneficiaries.

In his keynote speech, NLNG’s Nigerian Content Development Manager,Engr. DagogoBuowari, (FNSE), described the programme as a milestone in NLNG’s broader commitment to achieving Nigerian Content targets and empowering the nation’s youth through skills-based development.

“This initiative further strengthens NLNG’s role in supporting Nigerian Content development, especially within the ongoing Train 7 Project. We are proud to sustain this momentum in collaboration with the NCDMB, whose visionary support continues to drive human capital development across Nigeria,” he stated.

The supplementary training is an expansion of the Train 7 HCD Basic Training Programme. It offers two distinct learning tracks designed to meet the diverse needs of participants: structured theoretical modules through classroom training, and practical, field-based experience through hands-on training. Each of these components follow a carefully developed curriculum with specific milestones to ensure that trainees graduate with both industry-relevant knowledge and applied technical competence.

“For the trainees, this is not just a learning programme—it is a launchpad for your professional journey,” Engr. Buowari noted. “I urge you to commit fully, complete all required modules, and take the certification process seriously. This experience could define your future.”

Beyond technical training, the programme is structured to holistically support the personal and professional development of each participant. Trainees will have access to healthcare services through Reliance HMO, ensuring their wellness throughout the training period.

They will also be enrolled in mentorship programmes designed to provide guidance from seasoned professionals in the oil and gas industry. Additionally, wellness and support services, including counselling and emotional support resources, will be available to help participants maintain balance and resilience. Regular performance reviews and career counselling sessions will ensure each trainee’s progress aligns with their long-term professional aspirations.

These offerings reflect NLNG’s commitment not only to skill acquisition but also to developing well-rounded professionals capable of thriving in dynamic and demanding environments.

Engr. Buowari, during the ceremony, also recognized the dedication of NLNG staff and project teams whose tireless work behind the scenes made the programme’s expansion a reality. “Many hands within NLNG have worked tirelessly to make today a success. From those present in this room to others handling business-critical operations elsewhere, we say thank you. Your efforts are contributing to a more sustainable and empowered Nigeria,” he remarked.

The Train 7 Project, a significant expansion of NLNG’s production capacity, continues to align with Nigeria’s national vision for local content, inclusive growth, and youth empowerment. Through initiatives such as this training programme, NLNG is reaffirming its purpose-driven mission of “Inspiring a Sustainable Future.”

