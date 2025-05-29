Video: Gospel singer Big Bolaji laid to rest in Ibadan

Renowned Nigerian gospel musician, Bolaji Olanrewaju, popularly known as Big Bolaji, has been laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo State, following his passing on April 19 after a brief illness.

He was 50 years old.

The final rites began on Wednesday with a funeral service and lying-in-state held at the Hall of Grace, Jogor Centre, Ibadan.

Family members, close friends, and fellow gospel musicians gathered to honour the life and legacy of the beloved artist.

Notable figures in the gospel music industry, including Tosin Bee, Mike Abdul, Bidemi Olaoba, Yetunde Are, and comedian Woli Agba, were in attendance to pay their respects.

A moving tribute video chronicling Big Bolaji’s impactful music career and spiritual influence was presented during the service, drawing tears and applause from attendees.

Emotional scenes also emerged on social media, showing pallbearers solemnly carrying his flower-decked casket into the venue.

Following the service, the burial procession moved to All Souls Private Cemetery in Ido, Ibadan, where Big Bolaji was interred.

His wife, siblings, and loved ones stood in silent reflection as they bid a final farewell to the celebrated gospel minister.

