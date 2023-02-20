Cash Crunch Protest: Police arrest 30 in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command said it has arrested over 30 suspects in connection to Monday’s riot in Sagamu, which left at least four bank branches attacked in Sabo area of the ancient town by protesters.

The Sagamu Local Government Secretariat was also not spared as the protesters attacked its facilities. overturned tables and scattered them in the open.

The Command’s Spokesperson SP Abimbola Oyeyemi said normalcy has been restored to the troubled town through intervention coordinated by Commissioner of Police, Frank Mbah.

“Normalcy has been restored in greater parts of Sagamu now. CP Frank Mba is personally leading police teams and some military men to tackle the situation” Oyeyemi said.

He added that the arrested have been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments on the order of Mba.

Meanwhile, a combined team of Policemen and military men are on ground to monitor the situation.