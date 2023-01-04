Businessman docked for refusing to pay N71,600 debt

A 24-year-old businessman, Abdulrahman Saidu, has been arraigned in an Upper Area Court in Masaka, Nasarawa State for allegedly refusing to pay a debt of N71,600.

The police charged Saidu, who resides in Masaka, Nasarawa State with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

He however denied commiting the offence.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Swem Frank, told the court that the complainant, Muyit Taban reported the matter at the Masaka Divisional police headquarters Thursday, December 29.

The police alleged that the complainant gave the defendant N110,000 to buy beans chaff.

He said that with intent to cheat the complainant, the defendant bought beans chaff of N38,400 and converted the remaining N71,600 to his personal use.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Malam Yakubu Dangana, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with a reliable surety in like sum.

Dangana adjourned the case until Friday, January 6 for hearing.