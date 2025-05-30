Buhari gives Adesina accolades as his tenure at AfDB ends

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Dr. Akinwumi Adesina on his completion of two terms as Managing Director of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

He said he is happy with the enormous success achieved and glad to have supported his emergence as the helmsman of the bank in the first and second instances.

Buhari said: “I have seen Dr. Adesina, a son of Nigeria, put up a spectacular performance in the African Development Bank after two terms.

“As his tenure ends and a successor is emerging, records show that he has set such a great, unmatched record of excellence, leaving shareholders far happier than they had ever been.

“I am happy with the role I played in bringing his talent forward.”

The former president emphasised how hard work, discipline, and dedicated training made Dr. Adesina what he is today, saying that the outgoing AfDB president “is blessed with a special talent, combined with hope, faith, a firm resolve and confidence, with which he overcame all odds to stand out as a beacon of inspiration to others.”

He wishedhim greater strength and success in his future endeavours.

Eko International Cup: Shooting Stars, Remo clash again

The forthcoming pre-season tournament, Eko International Cup (EIC), is fast generating discourse on the football scene as fans of the game are looking forward with high expectations.

One remarkable game in the minds of many is the new South West derby in the domestic league, which will be rekindled when the tourney kicks off.

Shooting Stars of Ibadan and Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Remo Stars, are the latest rivals in the domestic league from the South West zone.

In the just concluded season, Remo Stars achieved a double over Shooting Stars by beating the Ibadan based team 2-1 in Ikenne and 1-0 in Ibadan.

With the two teams in the highly anticipated pre-season tourney holding in Lagos, a tough encounter is expected, especially with the pedigree of the two coaches.

Gbenga Ogunbote of Shooting Stars is one of the most respected coaches in the country, while Daniel Ogunmodede is also among the top coaches in the country.

“This is one big match I look forward to in the tournament just as I expect to see the teams coming from other parts of the continent give them a good run,” a Lagos-based football fan said on Thursday.

The Eko International Cup takes centre stage between July 6 and 13, 2025 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

SKI-Hi Entertainment in collaboration with the Lagos State Government is staging the competition expected to feature a total of eight teams.

They are Remo Stars, Ikorodu United, Shooting Stars and Enyimba of Aba.

The four teams expected from other parts of the continent are FC Kallon of Sierra Leone, Accra Hearts of Oak of Ghana, SuperSports United FC of South Africa, and FC Dadje of Republic of Benin.

The Executive Director, Publicity and Strategy for the Local Organising Committee of the EIC, Onome Obruthe, said the tournament would be a game changer in arrangements for the tournament are in top gear.

Obruthe said: “We have been working so hard on the pre-season tournament and we appreciate the strong support of Lagos State Government in getting us to where we are today.

“Fans of the game will have a good dose of exciting football in July, I am sure about this.”

Post Views: 1