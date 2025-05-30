Biafra Day: Umuahia streets deserted as residents observe sit-at-home order

In total compliance with the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Umuahia, the capital city of Abia State, witnessed empty streets on Friday as residents stayed indoors in honour of fallen Biafra heroes.

Roads all over the state capital had an entirely different outlook from its usual daily bustling and hustling, as it were virtually deserted except for occasional movements of tricycles and a few vehicles.

Shops on the streets did not open for business, while markets and motor parks also shut down.

Banks, equally, did not open to customers, just as schools, both private and public, did not open to students and pupils.

As usual, some youths were sighted on the empty streets playing soccer while some people clustered at the entrance of their premises, discussing the latest developments in the country.

Also Read:

As of press time, no security agents were seen parading the streets, but so far, the city had no incident of any clash between security forces and those behind the sit-at-home order.

Post Views: 3