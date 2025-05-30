FG, Benue join forces to end herders’ attacks 

In a joint collaboration, the federal government and the Benue State government is putting together a robust security architecture to end persistent herders’ attacks in the state.

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue disclosed this at a town hall meeting in Makurdi, organised as part of activities to mark his administration’s second-year anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the town hall meeting coincided with a media assessment tour led by Mr Labaran Maku, former Minister of Information, to evaluate the governor’s performance.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Samuel Ode, the governor said security remains a core priority of his administration in alignment with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

“The killings by herders and other criminal elements are not peculiar to Benue alone. It is a wider problem affecting parts of the North-East and North-Central,” Alia said.

He explained that the nature of asymmetric warfare made the fight against banditry and terrorism more complex, as attackers often operate in hit-and-run fashion through well-coordinated syndicates.

“To tackle this, the federal government, in collaboration with the state, is putting together a robust security architecture aimed at prevention rather than reaction,” he said.

Alia noted that the security strategies were being kept confidential for operational purposes but assured the citizens that government efforts were proactive and ongoing.

He stressed that no part of the state would be allowed to descend into lawlessness and condemned attempts to politicise security matters.

“We will not allow insecurity to cripple our economy. We are intentional about protecting lives and property in Benue,” he said.

According to him, the newly established Benue Civil Protection Guard, is designed to work closely with conventional security agencies.

He explained that, though the state could not arm the civilian volunteers with high-calibre weapons, their local knowledge and intelligence-gathering capacity would be instrumental in tracking and combating criminal elements.

In furtherance of these efforts, Alia said the state had procured and distributed over 100 Hilux vehicles to security agencies to enhance mobility and response.

He urged residents to adopt a participatory approach to security, encouraging them to report suspicious activities to relevant authorities.

“When you hear something, say something. Security is a collective responsibility,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Dr Mike Omeri, former Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), commended the governor’s efforts, describing Benue as a land of possibilities.

“We are not here for politics. We are here to assess development. What we see here is a new model of leadership focused on delivery and impact,” Omeri said.

He expressed optimism that with sustained commitment, the state would emerge as a model of development in the Middle Belt.

Also speaking, Mr Labaran Maku, former Minister of Information, reiterated the importance of development-focused governance and media monitoring.

He recalled a similar national good governance tour in 2013 under the administration of former Gov. Gabriel Suswam, which highlighted grassroots-level achievements.

“This democracy must deliver services to the people. That is the essence of governance,” Maku said.

He stressed that infrastructure and social development should transcend party lines.

“When a road is constructed, it is not an APC road or PDP road. It is for all Nigerians,” he said.

Maku called for continued citizen engagement and media scrutiny to ensure that public office holders remain accountable and development-focused. (NAN)

