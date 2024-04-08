Brother of late Adejumoke Aderounmu attacks Funke Akindele

Adeola Aderounmu, the brother of late actress Adejumoke Aderounmu, has attacked popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, over his sister’s death.

The brother of the late actress, who featured in: “Jenifa’s Dairy,” produced by Akindele, launched the attack on Monday.

This followed a social media post in which Akindele spoke about the death of Aderounmu.

The actress wrote: “Sad@jideawobona I still asked about her.

“Omg.

“May her soul Rest In Peace.”

Adeola then responded to Akindele with a series of harsh words.

He wrote in the first one with the name: Xtra_pro_official: “Aye & camera 🧑‍🦰 to ba ri won kosa!”

In a second post, he said: “You weh dem call tire, weh you you no turn up she even sent pascal to you you still no reach out !

“Why the eye service now weh she don Kai?

“Omo!

“Shoutout to Rita Dominic & sotayo Gaga❤️.”

Adeola added a third post: “They only do good, when the good will make them feel good, they do bad in the dark and shed light on the good, so everyone can call them good good.”

In the fourth post, he simply wrote: “Terrible person.”