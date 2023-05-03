Breaking: #Sudan: First batch of Nigerians from Egypt arrive

The first batch of Nigerians from war-torn Sudan via Egypt have arrived in Nigeria.

The Air Peace plane bearing the Nigerians landed at exactly 11:35pm at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The aircraft had departed Aswan International Airport, Egypt at about 5:30pm.

The Air Peace flight departed at about the same time with that of the Nigerian Air Force, which used its Charlie 130.

Altogether, two two aircraft had 376 passengers, who entered into Egypt through the Aqeen border.

There are over 3,000 Nigerians fleeing war-torn Sudan.