Breaking: New Pope emerges

A new Pope to succeed Pope Francis has emerged.
This was confirmed on Thursday following white smoke emerging from the chimney in the Vatican, which signifies a new pope has been elected.
The name of the new Pope is yet to emerge.
But he is expected to appear on the balcony overlooking St Peter’s Square shortly.
Before that, a Senior Cardinal will confirm the decision with the words: “Habemus Papam,” a Latin for: “We have a Pope.”
The Senior Cardinal will then introduce the new Pope by his chosen papal name.