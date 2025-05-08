Resolve issues in your small party before aiming to be president, Akpabio knocks Obi 

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has slammed Peter Obi, former Anambra State Governor, over his recent comments that the “labour of our heroes past is all in vain’.

Akpabio advised the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) to first resolve the internal issues in his “small party” before aiming for the presidency of Nigeria.

His remarks came on Thursday during the valedictory session in honor of the late former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

The Senate President asserted that if Obi cannot address the ongoing crisis within the Labour Party, he lacks the moral authority to govern a larger, more complex country like Nigeria.

Obi, in his tribute on Wednesday during the memorial lecture and day of tribute for Chief Clark in Abuja, had praised “Clark’s life of courage, sacrifice, and value”.

He also expressed concern about the current state of Nigeria, stating that the sacrifices of past leaders such as General Gowon and former President Jonathan were in vain.

Obi pointed out the absence of protests in response to the recent fuel price hikes, contrasting this with the widespread protests during Jonathan’s time over similar issues.

He also criticized the Nigerian government, claiming that there is no democracy and lamenting the accusation that his criticism of the government amounted to “demonizing” the country.

In response, Akpabio remarked: “If you cannot resolve the crisis in your Labour Party, how can you solve the crisis of Boko Haram or other major national issues?

“I urge those aspiring to lead Nigeria to first address the issues within their own parties.”

He also took the opportunity to highlight his achievements as a former governor.

He said: “I can proudly speak about the dualized thoroughfares in my city, the international hospitals, and the digitalized governor’s offices.

“I also initiated free and compulsory education and worked towards religious unity by sponsoring over 5,800 Muslims and over 12,000 to 15,000 Christians on pilgrimages to Rome and Jerusalem.”

