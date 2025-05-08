Close Menu
Breaking: Identity of new Pope unveiled

The Eagle Online

The identity of the new Pope to succeed Pope Francis has emerged.

This followed the emergence on Thursday of white smoke from the chimney in the Vatican, signifying the election of a new Pope.

The new Pope has been named as Robert Prevost.

According to available information as at press time, Prevost is an American.

More details on this news website soon.

