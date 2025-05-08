Photos as new Pope addresses faithful, unveils official title

Photographs of the newly-elected Pope of the Catholic Church Worldwide, Robert Prevost, have emerged as he addressed the faithful at the St. Peter’s Square in Rome, Italy, using the occasion to announce his official title.

The Chicago, United States of America-born Cardinal addressed the faithful from the balcony of St. Peter’s Square on Thursday.

Prevost, 69, is to be officially addressed as Pope Leo XIV.

He told the crowd: “Peace be with all of you.

“Brothers and sisters dearest, this is the first greeting of Christ resurrected.

“I would like to offer a greeting of peace to reach your families, all of you, wherever you are.

“May peace be with you.

“God loves us all, unconditionally.

Also Read

“Humanity needs Christ as a bridge to be reached by God and his love.

“Help us, and help each other, build bridges.

“We can all walk together towards that homeland God has prepared for us.

“A special greeting to the Church of Rome….

“I would like this greeting of peace to reach all your hearts and families… and people around the world.

“May peace be with you.”

Post Views: 5