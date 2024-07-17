Benue varsity teaching hospital to establish VIP clinic, targets medical tourism

The Chief Medical Director, Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, Dr Steven Hwande has disclosed that the hospital will soon establish a Very Important Personality Clinic to cater to prominent people who need privacy.

Dr Hwande made this known on Wednesday at a press briefing to herald this year’s summit tagged ‘International Investment Summit’.

The highlight of the summit, according to the CMD, is the medical scientific exhibition where people will display medical equipment.

He said that the theme of the summit is ‘Attaining One Stock Hospital ‘ where quality treatment can be received.

The CMD further said that during the two-day event, there will be an. endowment fund and also recognize those who have supported the hospital.

“Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi is set to open an International Investment Summit, the aim is to mimic what is happening everywhere, and part of it is to achieve medical tourism.

“We are having an exhibition from Thursday, that is a medical scientific exhibition on research and training. During this exhibition, people will come to display medical equipment.

“The hospital is also going to set up a VIP clinic,” he said.

Dr Hwande however identified water and electricity supply as the major challenges confronting the hospital.

