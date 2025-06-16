Benue: 14 arrested after protesters set truck, driver ablaze

The Benue State Police Command said its operatives have arrested 14 suspects who hijacked the peaceful protest by some youths in Makurdi, the state capital, on Sunday.

According to available information, the suspects obstructed a roadway in Apir, an outskirts of Makurdi, forcefully stopped a truck and set it ablaze with the yet-to-be-identified driver trapped inside.

This is contained in the statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Udeme Edet on Sunday.

Edet promised that the suspects would be prosecuted accordingly as investigations were ongoing to apprehend other culprits and instigators behind the violence.

“The Benue State Police Command acknowledges a public demonstration that took place on Sunday 15th June, 2025, when a number of individuals gathered at Wurukum Roundabout, Makurdi, to express grievances over recent security incidents in the State.

“While the right to peaceful protest is respected and protected, it is imperative that such expressions remain lawful and non-violent.

“‎Upon receiving intelligence regarding the protest, tactical teams were immediately deployed to monitor and maintain order.

“The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP Ifeanyi Emenari, in a display of proactive leadership, visited the protest site alongside the Deputy Governor of Benue State, Barr. John Ode, in an effort to engage with the demonstrators and appeal for calm.

“‎Unfortunately, the crowd declined to be addressed, and the protest was soon hijacked by disruptive elements who attempted to attack the deputy governor.

“Police officers swiftly intervened using non-lethal crowd control measures, including smoke and water cannons, to prevent harm and safely evacuate the deputy governor from the scene. No casualties or injuries were recorded during this operation.

‎“‎Tragically later a separate group of hoodlums reportedly sympathetic to the protest obstructed a roadway in Apir, on the outskirts of Makurdi. They forcefully stopped a truck, which was subsequently set ablaze with the yet-to-be-identified driver trapped inside.

“‎The command has so far arrested 14 suspects in connection with these incidents. They will be prosecuted accordingly. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend other culprits and instigators behind the violence,” the statement partly read.

‎While reiterating its support for lawful civic engagement, the command however condemned acts of violence, destruction, and lawlessness.

“We commend the responsible conduct of peaceful protesters and assure the public of our unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security across the State,” the statement concluded.

