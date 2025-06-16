APC controlling PDP, LP, others — Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in past elections in the country, Omoyele Sowore, has said that all opposition parties in Nigeria, including the Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are under the control of the All Progressives Congress.

The Publisher of Sahara Reporters and human rights activist, said only his own party is excluded from the control of the ruling party in the centre and most states.

Sowore said this when he featured on a Channels Television programme: “Rubbin’ Minds,” on Sunday.

He said the AAC, which he founded in 2018, is the only opposition party among the 18 registered political parties in the country.

According to him, some of the parties were allegedly created by the APC to be used as special-purpose vehicles funded for elections so they could help the ruling party with legal challenges.

Sowore said: “What we found out in our little research is that most of the parties that are left, apart from AAC, are parties that were created by the major parties.

“They call them feeder parties, or special purpose vehicles.

“And what they do is that when they want to go into election, they will fund candidates in those other parties so that sometimes some of the candidates or the parties are meant to help them with legal challenges.

“So they all go and challenge the election, and whoever has won would approach either the opposition party or the smaller parties and settle them, and everybody gets paid and walks away, and they will hang around.”

The activist also said he observed that each time political parties go to meetings with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the opposition parties don’t act like opposition, adding that they are not ideologically opposed to the ruling party.

“The people that oppose us the most when we go to meetings are these other smaller parties that you think are in the opposition,” he added.

Asked if his observations included the PDP and the LP, Sowore said: “The Labor Party, I would say, is the worst when we go to meetings with them.

“And that is why most of the Labor Party candidates now are moving to the APC.

“They’ve always been very excited about belonging to the ruling party.

“In fact, that’s why I refer to the Labour Party as a short rental.

“Most of them that went to the Labour Party saw an opportunity.

“They were coming from either PDP or APC.

“They walked in there, grabbed and then the moment they had the booty bag, they went back to where they’re coming from.”

