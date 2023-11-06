August24news presents photo frame to Lagos First Lady

Publisher of Nigerian Popular Online News Platform, August24news.com, Ajagbe Adeyemi Teslim has presented a 40 by 72 inches modern frame displaying the faces and profiles of 80 distinguished female political office holders in Lagos State from 1999 to 2023 to the First Lady of the state, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

The frame was tagged; “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Loyal Babes in Lagos State.”

The presentation was made on Saturday November 4, 2023, during a courtesy visit by August24news.com media team to the First Lady in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The frame consists the photographs, names and profiles of past and present female political office holders in Lagos State from 1999 to 2023.

Beautiful faces on the frame include; Past Deputy Governors, Ministers, Senators, Representatives members, State House of Assembly Members, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Council Chairpersons, Council Executive Secretaries, Council Sole Administrators among others.

Present at the presentation were the Publisher of August24news.com, Ajagbe Adeyemi Teslim, Editor-in-Chief, Bolaji Israel and the online Editor, Samson Ajagbe.

in her remarks, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu commended August24news.com team for the historical research work and initiative, saying that it’s a reminder to all Nigerians that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a great leader recognised in Africa and all over the world, and that he has produced and promoted the women folk in politics more than any politician.

She then advised August24news team to put the frame concept into a book as she said this would be useful to coming generations.

Speaking with newsmen after the presentation, the Publisher of August24news.com, who is also the brain behind the concept, Ajagbe Adeyemi Teslim, said that he started compiling the list since the era of President Bola Tinubu as Governor of Lagos State.

READ ALSO:

Court reserves judgment in Kano governorship appeal

Securing Nigeria pluck by pluck, by Fredrick Nwabufo

Kidnapped UNTH doctor escapes from abductors’ den

Ajagbe expressed his profound gratitude to Mrs Sanwo-Olu for receiving, endorsing and blessing the frame project, adding that the frame will be presented to female dignitaries in the state.

The personalities in the frame include Senator Oluremi Tinubu (OON), former First Lady of Lagos state and 3 term senator of the federal republic of Nigeria and current First Lady, Chief Sarah Adebisi Sosan, former Deputy Governor of Lagos state and Commissioner for Education, Chief Adejoke Orelope Adefulure, former Deputy Governor of Lagos and Special Adviser to President Muhammad Buhari on SDGs, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State and incumbent Senator, Chief Idiat Adebule Oluranti, Chief Sherifat Folashade Jaji, Secretary to Lagos State Government, and Bimbo Salu-Hundeyin, current Secretary to the State Government.

Others are Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, Member Federal House of Representatives, Kosofe Constituency, Jumoke Okoya Thomas, former Member, Federal House of Representatives and incumbent Lagos APC Woman Leader, Monsunmola Sangodara, member Lagos State House of Assembly Surulere constituency ll and Lasbat Mojisola Miranda, Deputy Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly representing Apapa Constituency l.

Commenting on the project, the National President of Guild of Corporate Online Publisher (GOCOP) and Publisher of Realnews Magazine, Maureen Chigbo said that members of the association are known for professionalism and creativity.

Also commenting is the Founder of OmoAlausa Foundation, Dr. Yinka Alausa (USA), who said that the project is laudable and that the presentation is a reminder and appreciation of what the women folk has brought to governance and the welfare of the people.

He added that he will not be surprised if other publishers emulate the concept because August24news recently did something worth commendable, when they presented a frame to the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Lagos State, Tayo Ayinde during his 56th birthday celebration.