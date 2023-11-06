Canadian Embassy on fire, two fatally injured

A fire has broken out at the High Commission of Canada to Nigeria in Abuja’s Central Business District.

Confirming the incident, the Head of Operations of the FCT Fire Service, Amiola Adebayo, told our correspondent in a phone interview that two people were fatally injured in the incident, while about three or four other victims had been rushed to the hospitals.

“Yes, yes, it’s true. We have two fatally injured and the others in the hospital, either three or four,” he said.

Adebayo, however, did not state the cause of the fire incident or whether the affected victims were foreign expatriates or Nigerian citizens.