Arsenal have announced the signing of defender David Luiz from Chelsea for £8 million to complete a stunning deadline day deal.

The 32-year-old Brazilian has penned a two-year contract with the Gunners after Blues boss Frank Lampard told him he was surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Unai Emery told the club’s website: “David has huge experience and I look forward to working with him again. He is a well known player and adds to our defensive strength.”

Luiz, who only signed a new two-year deal with Chelsea in May, was reportedly involved in a series of rows with Stamford Bridge chiefs in recent weeks.

The centre-back trained away from the first-team on Wednesday as he tried to force through a move across London.

Luiz made 160 Premier League appearances for the Blues over two spells at the club, and his move to a top four rival comes as one of the most surprising in recent times.

His departure leaves Chelsea with just three fit centre-backs – Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen and Fiyako Tomori – while Antonio Rudiger continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

At £8 million, Luiz represents a bargain deal for the Gunners, who have now replaced Laurent Koscielny following his controversial move to Bordeaux.

The Brazilian will wear the No. 23 shirt at the Emirates.