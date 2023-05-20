Approve substantive Rector for us, YABATECH ASUP begs FG

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Yaba College of Technology Chapter has appealed to the Federal Government to expedite action on the appointment of a substantive rector for the institution.

Monday Ojo, Chairman of ASUP, YABATECH Chapter, made the appeal a news conference held on Friday in Lagos.

According to Ojo, three names have been forwarded to the Federal Government by the Governing Council of the College as stipulated in the Polytechnic Act (Amended 2019).

He said that six months after, the substantive Rector had not been appointed.

Ojo said that not having a substantive Rector had setbacks in the general administration of activities in the college as the acting Rector had limited powers and certain decisions could not be reached.

He said: “We are appealing to the Federal Government as a matter of urgency to approve a substantive Rector for YABATECH from within the College before they leave office on May 29.

“As the first tertiary institution in Nigeria, we should be at the forefront and assume leadership role for other institutions to learn from and copy, the first should remain the best.

“The Acting Rector has limited powers, a number of important decisions cannot be reached, actions cannot be taken and this is affecting the effective running of our system.”

The ASUP Chairman said that the College did its selection process in November 2022 before many others.

“‘Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti, Federal Polytechnic Bida, Federal Polytechnic Ile-Oluji and Ondo State now have their substantive Rectors,” he said.

According to him, there are six principal offices in the College and three out of them are on acting capacity: Acting Rector, Acting Deputy Rector Academics and Acting Registrar.

Ojo said that the YABATECH community was anxiously waiting for the appointment/approval of a substantive Rector.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the immediate past rector of YABATECH, Obafemi Omokungbe, an Engineer, retired on January 29 after being in office for five years.