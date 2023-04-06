APC expels ex-Governor, DG VON, others, suspends Buhari’s Minister, Nnamani

The Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has announced the expulsion of a former Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, and Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu.

The expulsion, which was wide ranging, was made known by the Secretary of the party, Robert Ngwu, on Thursday.

According to Ngwu, the party also expelled a former Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Eugene Odo; an aide to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Flavour Eze; Joe Mmamel; and Maduka Arum.

The APC also suspended a former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Ngwu said the action against the APC members was as a result of their engaging in anti-party activities.

According to him, the action was a recommendation stated in the report of a disciplinary committee.

He said the report was ratified by an enlarged State Executive Committee meeting.

They were accused of supporting candidates of other political parties during the 2023 general election.