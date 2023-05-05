APC celebrates Lalong at 60

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Plateau State Chapter, has felicitated with Governor Simon Lalong as he celebrates 60th birthday anniversary today.

The party’s goodwill message was signed by the State’s Publicity Secretary, Sylvanus Namang and made available to newsmen Friday in Jos, the State’s capital.

Namang said that attaining the remarkable diamond birthday which is God’s grace upon the governor’s life, is worth celebrating.

The Publicity Secretary said that given the so many records of spectacular and uncommon achievements by Lalong within these 60 years, placed him at a comfortable and special place in the annals of history.

“Though born without a silver spoon, Lalong has by dint of hard work and determination risen from the lower rung of life to a towering level to the admiration of all well-meaning and discerning minds.

“He started demonstrating his leadership traits as a young man when he became the National President of Gammai Youth Movement in the 90s.

“Joining active politics as a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Lalong contested and won election to represent the good and peace-loving people of Shendam Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly.

“He was easily identified and unanimously elected by his fellow members as Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly in 2000, a position he served with great honour and distinction for a record six years till 2006.

“His legislative prowess saw Plateau State enjoying great dividends of democracy especially in the field of education,” he stated.

The APC Spokesperson said that the cordial working relationship between the legislative and executive arms and several tertiary institutions were established with speedy and seamless passage of bills when Lalong was Speaker.

He listed the institutions to include: the Plateau State University, Bokkos, College of Agriculture, Garkawa and School of Science and Preliminary Studies, Kurgwi.

Namang further said that as very humble, but deft and calculated politician, Lalong won the governorship election in 2015 under the APC and again in 2019 against all odds, as most of the political big wigs never gave him a breathing space.

“This to a great extent spurred him to put in his best, especially in the area of peace building and its maintenance where he picked up the broken pieces and restored calm and relative peace in Plateau.

“As an acknowledged and accomplished politician, he was able to properly launch Plateau into the national arena with several benefits accruing to the state through the attraction of many Federal institutions.

“Lalong stands very tall for ensuring as the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, the victory of the President-elcect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, who would be sworn in on 29th May, 2023”.

He prayed God to continue to bless Lalong with abundant wisdom, health and protection, as well as elevate him for greater responsibilities in the years ahead.