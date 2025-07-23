Another Osun Rep resigns from PDP

A member representing Ife Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Taofeek Ajilesoro, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The resignation letter, dated July 22, 2025, and obtained on Wednesday in Osogbo, was addressed to the PDP chairman of Ilare Ward II in Ife Central Local Government Area of Osun State.

Citing persistent internal crises, the lawmaker said divisions and legal battles within the party influenced his decision to quit.

“Please accept this letter as formal notification of my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party, effective immediately.

“This decision, though difficult, has become necessary due to the persistent internal conflicts, deep-seated divisions, and the pervasive culture of legal disputes that have unfortunately come to characterise the party.

“These factors have made it increasingly challenging for me to reconcile my continued membership with my personal convictions and aspirations for effective governance.

“I extend my gratitude for the opportunity to have served within the party. I trust you will accept my resignation in the spirit in which it is given,” the letter partly read.

Ajilesoro is the latest PDP lawmaker from Osun State to leave the party.

Before him, Wole Oke, who represents Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, as well as Senators Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East) and Olubiyi Fadeyi (Osun Central), had also announced their resignations.

The PDP had won all three senatorial seats, all nine House of Representatives seats, and 25 out of 26 seats in the Osun State House of Assembly in the 2023 general elections.

