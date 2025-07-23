Governor mulls raising doctors’ retirement age to 65

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has revealed that the state may review the retirement age of its doctors from 60 to 65 years to holistically reform the state’s health sector.

Out disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing national officers of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), who were in Calabar for their July National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

He said the proposed retirement age extension would not only help retain highly skilled clinicians in the system but would also allow for effective transfer of knowledge to younger professionals.

According to him, this will strengthen the state’s healthcare delivery system while curbing the migration of skilled medical professionals.

“In view of the realities we face, especially the shortage of skilled hands, we are seriously considering reviewing the retirement age of doctors from 60 to 65 years.

“This will help us retain valuable experience within our system and provide room for mentoring and knowledge transfer to the next generation of healthcare workers.”

Otu maintained that the sustainability of the health sector depended not just on government policies but on the ethical and professional responsibility of practitioners.

He urged doctors to uphold ethical standards, noting that doing so would help rebuild public confidence and curb the ongoing brain drain.

He added that his administration was committed to ensuring that healthcare did not suffer even though there were other obligations such as education, infrastructure, and agriculture, among others.

“All sectors must grow together, so we appeal for dialogue and superior reasoning in addressing welfare and sectoral demands.

“On remuneration, the state government is gradually implementing an improved salary structure, which will ensure better days ahead for medical professionals in the state.

“We may not solve everything overnight, but we are moving with intent, purpose, and compassion for our people,” Otu noted.

In his remarks, President of NARD, Dr. Osundare Tope, lauded the governor for approving 70 percent of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) for doctors in the state.

Represented by Abdulrauf Tajudeen, Vice President 1 of NARD, Tope, however, urged the governor to push toward full parity with federal salaries.

The president said pay parity would go a long way in reducing internal migration and retaining skilled hands within the state.

Similarly, Dr. Emmanuel Ogar, Chairman of NARD in Cross River, thanked the governor for supporting the association’s ongoing event in Calabar while inviting him to the weeklong meeting as the special guest of honour. (NAN)

