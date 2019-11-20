Amnesty International has declared Omoyele Sowore, Olawale Bakare and Agba Jalingo prisoners of conscience.

The group made the declaration in a statement on Wednesday.

It said its position was based on the fact that Sowore, Bakare and Jalingo have been subjected to arbitrary detention and unfair trials solely for exercising their right to freedom of expression.

Amnesty International said in the statement: “The Nigerian authorities at both Federal and state levels have repeatedly targeted human rights defenders, activists and journalists including by stifling dissenting voices and pass repressive legislation to restrict the civic space.

“Omoyele Sowore, Olawale Bakare and Agba Jalingo have been in detention since August 2019 simply for expressing views critical of the government. Despite meeting the stringent bail conditions, Nigeria’s State Security Service (SSS) has continued to refuse to obey court order to release Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare. Agba Jalingo’s bail applications have been repeatedly and unjustifiably rejected.”

The Programmes Manager, Amnesty International Nigeria, Seun Bakare, said: “We consider Sowore, Jalingo and Bakare to be prisoners of conscience detained solely for exercising their human rights. The Nigerian authorities must drop all charges against them and release them immediately and unconditionally.

“Sowore, Jalingo and Bakare’s continued detention is a matter of shame for Nigeria. Their cases show just how far the authorities in Nigeria can go to silence their critics. The government of President Muhammadu Buhari needs to stop filing bogus and politically motivated charges against critics, and start listening to what they have to say.”

Amnesty International said the authorities must stop using security agents and the judiciary as tools for persecuting people who voice dissenting opinions, challenge abuse and call for accountability.

Sowore and Bakare were arrested by officials of the Department of State Services after they called for a nationwide protest denouncing the socio-economic conditions in the country.

They face several charges including treason, money laundering and cyber-stalking.

If convicted, they could face up to life imprisonment or the death penalty.

After meeting harsh bail conditions, on November 9, a warrant for their release was issued by a Federal High Court judge in Abuja, but the Nigerian authorities refused to release them.

Jalingo was abducted in his home in Lagos and driven on over 766km journey by road to Calabar, Cross River State for writing series of articles critical of the Cross River State Government, his home state.

He faces charges of treason and terrorism and if convicted, he could face up to life in prison or the death penalty.

“The flawed charges and sham trials of Sowore, Jalingo and Bakare expose the inadequacies and bizarre manipulation of the Nigerian criminal justice system and an unacceptable contempt for the rule of law and human rights,” said Bakare.

Amnesty International Nigeria also called on the Nigerian authorities to review the Cyber Crimes Act and the Anti-Terrorism Act and bring them in conformity with international human rights standards.