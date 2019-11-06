The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority on Wednesday described as ‘mischievous as well as intriguing’ the alleged assault of a musician by a LASTMA official.

LASTMA, in a statement by its Spokesman, Olumide Filade, said that the agency would continue to address all public complaints against its personnel provided such complainants were accompanied with verifiable facts.

The New Agency of Nigeria reports that a yet-to-be identified female LASTMA official allegedly assaulted a Lagos-based musician, Lobaloba Ajanaku, for recording an incident that involved the deflation of two tyres of an Uber vehicle.

The female LASTMA officer allegedly slapped the musician, tore his clothes and subsequently released him with the help of the police from cell after payment of an undisclosed amount.

LASTMA, in the statement said: “Following the publication, the management of LASTMA commenced a review of the incidents narrated in the newspaper and has found some of the allegations mischievous as well as intriguing.

“The reporter claimed that Ajanaku was assaulted by an unknown female LASTMA officer despite knowledge of the practice that all officials of the traffic management authority have their names conspicuously displayed on their uniforms for easy identification.

“Additionally, the news reporter attributed the entire story to an Instagram post without taking cognisance of the dictates of the journalism profession to get all sides of a story for an unbiased presentation of facts surrounding the event.

“The management of LASTMA will continue to address all public complaints about its personnel provided the complainants present facts that are verifiable and subjected to extensive scrutiny.”

According to LASTMA, a situation in which individuals disseminate information through the social media without exploring all avenues for redress or purported indiscipline of the agency’s officers is indecent and unacceptable.

LASTMA said it had the responsibility of ensuring free flow of traffic as well as maintaining sanity on roads across the state.

It added that the authority would not be deterred by the activities of lawless individuals who were in the habit of misinforming the public with “scarcely credible and misleading information”.