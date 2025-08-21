Alia expresses gratitude to IGP for reinforcing police formation

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has appreciated the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for the approval of two new Area Commands and the upgrade of five police stations to Divisions in the state.

The position of the governor was made known by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, in a statement he issued to newsmen on Wednesday.

According to Kula, the governor described it as a strategic development.

Alia also said it is a crucial step that will further strengthen the security architecture of the state, bridge existing policing gaps, and enhance quicker response to security challenges, especially in flash points of insecurity in the state.

He noted with satisfaction that the creation of Daudu Area Command and Naka Area Command, alongside the upgrading of police stations in Ayilamo, Yelwata, Jato-Aka, Okokolo, and Agan to Divisions, clearly depicted the Federal Government’s recognition of Benue State’s peculiar security challenges, especially those relating to armed herder’s terror activities wrapped in perpetual invasion of communities and other communal tensions in the state.

Also Read

He assured the police authorities, and indeed the entire security establishment, of his administration’s maximum cooperation and support to ensure that this noble initiative achieves its intended objectives.

Governor Alia further reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to peace, security, and the protection of lives and property.

He said that the government will continue to partner with security agencies and provide necessary assistance to secure every community in Benue State.

Post Views: 11