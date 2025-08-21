Governor to NIOB: Redeem building profession, get rid of quacks

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has charged the Nigeria Institute of Building (NIOB) to redeem the building profession by getting rid of quacks.

So also did he admonish all States in Nigeria to as a matter of urgency domesticate the regulatory framework governing building practice in Nigeria.

The call was made Wednesday by the governor while addressing the 55th Builders Conference/Annual General Meeting of the NIOB.

This year’s edition is holding in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, with Nwifuru as the host.

Nwifuru, also a Fellow of the institute, observed that there were still loopholes in the regulatory framework governing building practices in Nigeria, which has allowed non-professionals to dominate spaces reserved for trained builders.

He identified weak enforcement of regulations, poor public perception, inadequate capacity development and existing rivalry between builders and other related professions as part of the challenges facing the building profession in Nigeria.

He urged the Nigeria Institute of Building to initiate more stringent bills to the National Assembly to help strengthen the profession.

Nwifuru emphasised: “There are still loopholes in the regulatory framework governing building practices in Nigeria.

“Enforcement is often weak, allowing non-professionals to dominate spaces reserved for trained builders like you and I.

“This is why I consider the theme of this year most suitable: ‘’Advancing Builders’ knowledge and skills for effective enforcement of building regulatory laws for sustainable development.’

“I therefore appeal to States who are yet to domesticate the regulatory laws to do that while NIOB should initiate more stringent bills to the National Assembly to help and strengthen the profession.”

Nwifuru charged the Nigerian Institute of Building to intensify advocacy against quackery, promoting public awareness of who a professional builder is.

While further urging the institute to invest in research, innovations and capacity development, the governor enjoined them to continue to dialogue with other sister professional bodies: architects, civil and engineers, among others towards ensuring that synergy prevails over rivalry.

On the growing incidence of building collapse in the country, Builder Nwifuru urged the institute to strengthen collaboration with government and private developers to ensure that every building project is executed under professional supervision.

He said: “Our citizens expect transparency, adherence to standards, and a zero tolerance for corruption in project execution.

“You must therefore lead by example, upholding the ethics and values that define this noble building profession.”

The National President of the institute, Builder Alderton Ewa Ewa, in his address urged his colleagues to always live and act to justify the public trust whether in private practice or in public service.

Ewa said: “This conference offers us an opportunity to reflect and recommit.

“Let us leave here with not only strategies but resolve to set the standard, raise the bar, and redefine our professional footprints.”

In an opening speech, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, who was also the Chairman of the occasion, described the conference theme as timely, purposeful, and deeply relevant, adding that it directly connects professional capacity with public safety, and regulation with national development.

Anyim commended Governor Nwifuru for his giant strides in the state, including restoration of the urban master plan, application of building codes and regulatory standards.

Welcoming the guests, the Chairman, Ebonyi State chapter of the NIOB, Builder Igboekulie Innocent Emeka, who is also the local organising committee chairman of the event, called on every Nigeria to join hands to eradicate all forms of building collapse in the country.

The event was attended by the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, represented by the Board member representing South East in the Federal Road Maintenance Agency, Kenneth Ugbala; governors of Anambra, Imo, Enugu and Yobe States, most of whom were represented by their deputies.

The Keynote Address was presented by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa.

Governor Nwifuru was awarded the number one Builder Governor by the institute at the event.

