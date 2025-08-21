Police rescue two kidnapped students, nab 131 suspects in 45 days

The Ebonyi State Police Command said it has arrested a total of 131 suspects in 45 days for various crimes, including the kidnap of two students, who have been rescued.

The Commissioner, CP Adaku Uche-Anya, disclosed this when she briefed newsmen on the command’s achievements from July to mid-August 2025.

Uche-Anya at the briefing in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, said that the suspects included 120 males and 11 females.

According to her, the suspects were arrested for alleged armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, and crisis instigation, among others.

The CP added that the command on August 14 rescued two kidnapped students in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

She said: “As you are aware, Ebonyi, being predominantly agrarian, often experiences recurring crises over land and boundary disputes during the farming season, arising from the struggle for arable land.

“In addressing these challenges, the command has deployed early warning mechanisms to promptly detect and contain brewing disputes.

“We have also adopted a non-kinetic approach, engaging robustly with relevant stakeholders to ensure that differences are settled through civil dialogue rather than violence.

“The command continues to closely monitor flashpoints with land and boundary issues, and through this proactive strategy, we are recording encouraging results while remaining vigilant in ensuring the safety of our people.

“Fifty-two suspects have already been charged to court, while investigations are ongoing for the others who will soon be arraigned.”

The CP said that the command had also recovered six vehicles, 15 assorted firearms, and 50 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, while also dislodging several criminal hideouts across the state.

Uche-Anya said that the kidnap victims were rescued unhurt, while three suspects: James Nweke, Oliver Nwali, and Nwojiji Onyebuchi, were arrested.

She added: “Also the operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, acting on credible intelligence, stormed the hideout of hoodlums terrorising Umuogodo-Akpu Ngbo, Ohaukwu LGA.

“The operation led to the arrest of one Icha Chidiebere and the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, one Dakota vehicle, and a Lexus 330 SUV without a registration number.”

Uche-Anya appreciated the people of Ebonyi State for their continuous support and cooperation with the police.

She assured that the command would remain resolute in its mandate to protect lives and property and to sustain the peace and security of the state.

