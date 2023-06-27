Air Force redeploys 98 Senior Officers in major shake-up

Following the recent change of guard in the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has approved the redeployment of 98 officers of air rank.

Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa, made this known on Monday.

Famuyiwa, in a statement in Abuja, said the new appointees included branch chiefs, Air Officers Commanding, Commandants of Tri-Service Establishments and NAF institutions.

He said the newly reappointed senior officers comprised 52 AVMs and 46 Air Commodores, among whom are former Commandant of the Air Force War College, AVM Abraham Adole, now the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans at the Defence Headquarters.

According to him, AVM Nkem Aguiyi takes over as the Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation at the DHQ and AVM Ahmed Shinkafi becomes the Chief of Defence Space Administration.

Famuyiwa added: “At the Headquarters Nigerian Air Force (HQ NAF), former Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command (AOC GTC), AVM Sayo Olatunde, is now the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP); while AVM Ibikunle Daramola remains the Chief of Communications Information Systems (CCIS).

“AVM Pius Oahimire appointed the Chief of Aircraft Engineering (CAcE); while AVM Uchechi Nwagwu takes over as the Chief of Accounts and Budget (CAB).

“Others include former AOC Special Operations Command (SOC) Bauchi, AVM Abubakar Abdulkadir now the Chief of Training and Operations (CTOP), and AVM Dominic Danat now the Chief of Logistics (CLOG).

“AVM Ahmed Bakari becomes Air Secretary; AVM Michael Onyebashi as Chief of Standards and Evaluation (COSE); AVM Idi Sani as Chief of Administration (COA); AVM Anthony Ekpe retains his appointment as the Chief of Medical Services (CMS); while Air Cdre Friday Ogohi is now the Chief of Air Intelligence (CAI),HQ NAF.”

Famuyiwa said the newly appointed commandants include AVM Adeniyi Amesinlola who now heads the Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi, Lagos State; AVM Hassan Alhaji takes charge of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State; while AVM Sani Rabe heads the Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna.

He added that AVM Adebayo Kehinde takes over command of the Air Force War College, Makurdi, Benue State, while AVM Esen Efanga is Commandant Air Warfare Centre, Abuja.

He added: “Also affected by the latest redeployments are AVM Francis Edosa appointed the AOC Tactical Air Command (AOC TAC), Makurdi; AVM Tajudeen Yusuf as AOC Mobility Command (AOC MC), Yenagoa; AVM Eneobong Effiom as AOC SOC, Bauchi; AVM Nnamdi Ananaba as AOC Air Training Command (AOC ATC), Kaduna; AVM Usman Abdullahi as AOC GTC, Enugu; and AVM Abubakar Abdullahi as AOC Logistics Command (AOC LC).

“In the same vein, AVM Kabir Umar is now the Group Managing Director, NAF Investments Limited Group of Companies; AVM Sunday Aneke as Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna; AVM Titus Dauda as the College Secretary, National Defence College (NDC).

“Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet has been reappointed Director of Public Relations and Information.

“The newly appointed senior officers are expected to assume office not later than Monday, July 3.”

