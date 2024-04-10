Actress Iyabo Ojo speaks on getting married again

Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo has expressed her stance against remarrying.

Iyabo Ojo has been divorced.

She clarified that she isn’t seeking marriage with her current partner and music executive, Paul Okoye, also known as Paulo, but rather companionship.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress shared: “Marriage – done and dusted. Had kids – done and dusted. Raised my kids – done and dusted. Next stage: Enjoyment! Enjoyment! Enjoyment!”

She added that people should, however, do what makes them happy and works for them.

“This is me. Do you ….. do what makes you happy and what works for you,” she wrote.

Iyabo Ojo is a prominent Nigerian actress, filmmaker, and entrepreneur.

Also Read

She has been active in the Nigerian film industry, often referred to as Nollywood, for many years.

Ojo has appeared in numerous movies and has gained recognition for her talent and versatility as an actress. Apart from her acting career, she has also ventured into film production.

Iyabo Ojo is a well-respected figure in the Nigerian entertainment scene and has a significant following on social media platforms.