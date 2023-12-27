Abbas Mimiko mourns Akeredolu, says Nigeria has lost a dogged fighter

An aspirant in next year’s governorship election in Ondo State, Dr Olubansile Abbas Mimiko has expressed grief over the demise of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Dr Mimiko stated this in a condolence message on the death of Governor Akeredolu on Wednesday.

He described the death as “a great loss to Ondo State in particular and Nigeria in general.”

He noted that “Arakunrin Akeredolu will be remembered as one of the finest minds in Nigeria’s legal profession; a man who dedicated himself to the service of Ondo State and a dogged fighter for True Federalism, especially with regard to Community Policing. ”

The Ondo State gubernatorial hopeful recalled Akeredolu’s heroic role in the formation of the Amotekun security outfit in Ondo State and South West Nigeria.

He said “Although, the idea of Amotekun security outfit was initially resisted by the Federal authorities during the regime of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Arakunrin Akeredolu as Chairman of South West Governors Forum was able to clear all doubts and disabuse the minds of those who read sinister motives to the initiative.”

He added that “Through Amotekun complimenting the federal security agencies, the wave of indiscriminate killings, kidnappings, banditry and destruction of farmlands threatening the South West has been significantly reduced.”

Mimiko prayed for the repose of the soul of Governor Akeredolu and asked God to give “the family and the good people of Ondo State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. “