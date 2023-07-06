50-year-old suspect who fled after killing his 45-year-old lover reports self to police

828 828

A 50-year-old man, Augustine Gola Ejowor, has been arrested for killing his 45-year-old lover, Felicia Catibekp.

The suspect, who fled after using a machete to kill his lover, later reported himself at Ovwian Aladja Police Station in Delta State.

Ejowor said he killed Catibekp in a fit of blind rage.

The spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, explained that on June 16, 2023 at about 5pm, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ovwian Aladja Division received a report on the murder of Catibekp, who was allegedly murdered by her estranged lover, Ejowor, of Okolor Inland in Udu Local Government Area, who escaped after the act.

Edafe said: “On receipt of this complaint, the DPO detailed operatives to embark on a discreet investigation. The suspect was eventually arrested on the 21st of June 2023 when he reported himself at Ovwian Aladja Police Station. The suspect stated that he murdered the woman during a disagreement using a machete.”

Also, the Delta State Police Command said on July 3, 2023 at about 1:34pm, policemen attached to the Safer Highway while on stop and search duty along Warri-Sapele Road intercepted a commercial vehicle and conducted a search on all the occupants during which three locally made pistols concealed in a bag were recovered from two of the passengers.

They were immediately taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.