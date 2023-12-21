50% transport subsidy: Full list of covered routes, bus companies to offer service

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development and Chairman of the Presidential inter-ministerial committee on subsidised yuletide Inter-state transport, Dr. Dele Alake, has assured Nigerians that logistics for the 50 per cent discount on road transport on 22 major routes across the country from December 21 2023 has been finalised.

This is as The Eagle Online has obtained the details of the routes to be covered and transport firms involved in the scheme.

It will be recalled that Dr. Alake in the company of Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali; Minister of Information and National Orientation Minister, Mohammed Idris; and Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, had announced on Wednesday a presidential intervention to reduce the cost of inter-state road transport by 50 percent while commuting on railways will be free from December 21, 2023 to January 4, 2024.

Addressing the press after a follow up meeting, alongside the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and his Transportation counterpart, Alake reiterated that all was set for the effective implementation of the initiative, which he emphasised is aimed at easing the burden of high cost of transport on Nigerians this festive season.

In his remarks, Dr. Alkali revealed that the Federal Government is using the structured Luxury Buses Association of Nigeria to operate the discounted fares in the 22 routes, across the country, restating that implementation will commence on Thursday.

On securing mining sites, the Interior Minister said that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps will play a significant role in the new security architecture in the works, stressing that collaboration with the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development in that regard remains unflinching.

Participating companies

1. GIG (God is Good)

2. Chisco Transport

3. Young Shall Grow

4. God Bless Ezenwata

5. Area Motor

Routes covered

1. LAGOS – KANO

2. LAGOS – ABUJA

3. LAGOS – KADUNA – ZARIA

4. LAGOS – JOS

5. LAGOS – ENUGU

6. LAGOS – ONITSHA

7. LAGOS – OWERRI

8. LAGOS – ABA

9. LAGOS – ABAKALIKI

10. LAGOS – NSUKKA

11. LAGOS – UYO

12. LAGOS – PORT HARCOURT

13. ONITSHA – KANO

14. ONITSHA – LAGOS

15. ONITSHA – JOS

16. ONITSHA – ABUJA

17. ONITSHA – SOKOTO

18. ONITSHA – GOMBE

19. ONITSHA – ZAKIBIAM

20. PORT HARCOURT – OWERRI – ABA – KANO

21. ABA – OWERRI – ABUJA

22. ABA – LAGOS

23. ABUJA – SOKOTO

24. ABUJA – LAGOS

25. ABUJA _ ONITSHA – OWERRI – PORT HARCOURT

26. ABUJA – ENUGU/ABAKALIKI

27. ABUJA – GOMBE

28. ABUJA – KANO.