2023 Presidency: The end has come for APC – Delta PDP Chair 

Delta State chairman of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kingsley Esiso Thursday predicted that the 2023 general election will mark the end of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the country.

Esiso said the APC has plunged the country into untold hardship in the last seven and half years, noting that the PDP was now ready to chase away the ruling party.

He was speaking in Asaba during the party’s local government campaign rally fkr Oshimili South Local Government Area.

“APC has finished Nigeria, our economy is down. Insecurity is pervasive, hunger is everywhere because of APC. But PDP is now ready to chase them away, the end of APC is here,” he said.

Esiso said the presidential candidate of Labor Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi lacked the capacity to rule Nigeria, noting that he failed during his eight-year tenure as governor of Anambra State.

“Obi did nothing in his eight years as governor of Anambra State. I hosted him here in Asaba, and I asked him what he did as governor of Anambra. All he told me was that left huge sum of money in the account of the state government.

“This was a period when Anambra was bedeviled by insecurity. People from that state were running to Asaba for refuge.

“It was wicked of him to be saving money when the people were hungry, when parents could not afford to pay school fees for their children.

“So, Obi lacks the vision to rule Nigeria, if he could not make a mark in Anambra as governor for eight years,” he said.

Esiso urged Deltans to vote massively for the Atiku-Okowa presidential ticket, saying that this was the first time a son of the state would be going to Aso Rock.

“Since Nigeria was created, nobody in Delta has gone close to Aso Rock, and now we have the opportunity to produce the Vice President. We should not let this opportunity slip by, we should vote PDP all the way.

“I know Oshimili South is prepared to deliver 5/5 because of what the state government has done here,” he added.

Also speaking, the party’s governorship candidate and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori said the only way to reward Okowa for what his administration did for the state was to vote the Atiku-Okowa ticket.

Oborevwori said when Okowa is in Abuja, and “we are here, things will continue to move well.”

He promised to consolidate on the gains of Okowa administration with his MORE Agenda.