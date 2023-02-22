2023 Presidency: Avoid moves that can scuttle poll – IGP

Candidates in the Saturday Presidential election have been urged to avoid moves that might truncate the success of the poll.

The Inspector General of Police IGP, Usman Alkali Baba gave the advice Wednesday afternoon in his goodwill message at the Signing of National Peace Accord, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Apparently referring to a failed attempt by a former Chieftain of the opposition PDP and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe to scuttle the 2015 Presidential poll, Baba commended former INEC Chairman, Prof Attahiru Jega for his sagacity and expressed hope that the incumbent INEC boss would equally be blessed with wisdom to handle and manage effectively, in case such unpleasant scene repeats itself.

The Police boss hailed former President Goodluck Jonathan, who in spite of being the sitting President, then accepted defeat and peacefully handed over to the opposition candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The event is attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, members of the National Peace Accord, INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, 18 presidential candidates of and their running mates, former Heads of States and Presidents of Nigeria and other African Countries, Security Chiefs, members of Diplomatic corps, as well as leaders of political parties and their faithful.