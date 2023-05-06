2023 Census: Exercise will address Nigeria’s multiple problems – NPC Commissioner

A Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), Dr Abdulmalik Durunguwa, has assured that the 2023 Census will address the myriad of problems bedeviling Nigeria.

Durunguwa, who is representing Kaduna State at the Commission, stated this during a chat with members of the Southern Kaduna Journalists Forum in Abuja Friday.

He said that most of the issues affecting the country would be over when the census was fully conducted, adding that the exercise would show government where the problems are.

According to him, the census will provide the needed data for government and its partners to plan how to respond to people’s needs and how to set the country on the path for sustainable development.

“The data that is required is more about where you are residing and not your village or State because the essence of the data is to solve people problems wherever you are.

“The country needs to know the composition and the dynamics of its population and as such, people should be counted wherever they are.”

He called on every Nigerian to stay where they are to be counted, so that the government would know about the people to help the government to plan.

According to him, after the census, the government will have a working document that will be used to respond to peculiar challenges affecting people residing in different parts of the country.

“Most of the population data currently in use in Nigeria is estimated. We need to know the actual number of poor among us, number of out of school children, poverty level and other indices.

“The last census was conducted in 2006 and children born that year are already 17 years. You can see the huge gap,” he said.

The Commissioner assured Nigerians that the exercise would be conducted as soon as the new administration was inaugurated and reiterated the commission’s resolve to make it the best ever.

Earlier, Chairman of the Southern Kaduna Journalists Forum, Ango Bally, said that the visit was to strengthen partnership and collaboration.

Bally explained that the Forum would serve as a veritable tool in sensitiation and mobilisation of the people to participate in the exercise.

He assured the Commission that the journalists under the platform would continue to sensitise the people on the importance of the housing and population census.

NAN