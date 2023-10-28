2022/2023 Legal Year: Ebonyi High Court records 9,218 filed cases 

The Ebonyi High court said it recorded a total of 9,218 filed cases between 2022 and 2023.

The Chief Judge of the State, Justice Elvis Ngene, disclosed this.

Ngene made the disclosure during the 2023/2024 Legal Year celebration on Friday in Abakaliki, the State capital.

The Chief Judge also said that 15,990 cases were pending in the High court.

According to him, in the year under review, the number of cases pending before the period was 15,990; 9,218 cases were filed, while the cases disposed of were 11,289.

He added: “At the magistrate court, a total of 4,961 cases were filed while 3,820 cases were disposed of, and 4,213 were pending during the period.

“We do have other special courts like the family courts, (for high and magistrate court); the revenue court, and the sanitation court and health courts and these courts are at their optimum performance.

“I commend the commitment of the honourable judges and magistrates, who combine these special courts with their regular court engagements.”

Ngene, therefore, encouraged all judiciary staff to work harder in the current legal year to ensure that only the best of service are offered.

He said within the period, a total of 15 new Magistrates were appointed bringing the number of magistrates to 47 in the state.

“We, therefore, thank the state Governor, Ifeanyi Nwifuru, on his support to efforts to build a better judiciary system,” Ngene added.

In his response, Governor Nwifuru, represented by Ben Odoh, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, congratulated Judges and Magistrates on their successful legal year.

He expressed the government’s desire for a well-respected, independent and efficient judiciary for the people.

“Legal profession is known for its nobility and quality. Therefore, I urge you to be a worthy ambassador of the profession wherever you are,” the Governor added.