10 Commandment Prayer: Plateau ushers Christmas with celebrations, music 

It was a colourful night of praise and festivities as residents of Jos thronged the 10 Commandment Ground for the annual praise and thanksgiving festival organised by the Yeshua Kingdom International (YKI).

The nightlong event held on Friday through to the early hours of Saturday in Jos.

The 10 Commandment Prayer Monument was established by former Governor Jonah Jang and was dedicated in December 2021, with a capacity for 5,800 people.

In an address, Jonah Jang, President of the YKI, while thanking God for the year and all that the State had witnessed, urged the people to unite their hearts toward God.

While quoting from the book of Psalm 88:11, he admonished the State to place their confidence in God, in spite of current challenging situations confronting the state.

Jang admonished: “It is with gratitude to the Almighty God that I welcome you all to this our annual praise thanksgiving to God; by the grace of God, we are ushering Plateau, and the entire nation of Nigeria into a wonderful Christmas season.

“Today, an opportunity is presented to us to thank God and celebrate His goodness in our lives, in spite of all the prevailing circumstances, as individuals, families, and as a people that the divine hand of God has put together to coexist on the plateau.

“So many events has happened this year; some have been good and in some we have been enveloped with heavy hearts of bitterness because of a lot of people who lost promotions, friends, parents, working relationships and missed opportunities.

“In all these, we forget to think of the Lord to acknowledge His presence or take comfort in His unending love, but the scripture says that we should always give thanks to God in all situations and circumstances”.

Earlier the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Buba, urged the people, saying that Christianity was a doing religion, hence they should ensure to be practical in all their endeavours.

And for his part, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, while addressing the crowd, gave thanks to God for the State and charged the people to be united and keep faith alive as is expected of them.

He said: “Thank God for this opportunity to come together, this is what Plateau ought to be, a people united in the purpose and pursuit of God.

“That is what we desire and I trust that God will bring this to reality in the next few years to come.

“Plateau will be united, Plateau will be stronger, Plateau will be developed, Plateau will be a glorious land, Plateau will be a land of excellence and beauty, because God shall dwell here”.

Similarly Rev. Emmanuel Kure, the guest speaker for the night, addressed the people on repentance as a prerequisite to gaining help from God; he led the crowd, on behalf of the entire state, through repentance back to God.

The event featured several gospel music artistes such as: Moses Bliss, Apostle Daps and many others as the crowd gyrated and jubilated till the early hours of the morning.