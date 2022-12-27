Yuletide: Two fun seekers drown in Lagos beach

Two yet-to-be-identified fun seekers drowned while trying to rescue another person from being swept away by the high current at Baracuda Beach in Lagos State.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, revealed this.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “The Agency responded to distress calls concerning an incident at the above location (Baracuda Beach, Abraham Adesanya, Ajah).

“On arrival at the scene of the incident, it was reported that two beachgoers had drowned. Further investigation gathered revealed that two adult males died during a failed rescue attempt of a third adult male.

“The lifeguard stationed at the beach reported that the victims had ventured beyond the red line. Solo rescue is prohibited beyond these limits; which is why he was unable to attempt it.

“However, the agency’s LRT and Paramedics are on the ground. Search and recovery operation ongoing.”





