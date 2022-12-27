Ayade orders arrest of driver who killed carnival bikers

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has expressed sadness over the incident that claimed seven lives during the Bikers Carnival at the ongoing Calabar carnival on Tuesday.

Governor Ayade made this known in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita.

The incident occurred when a Toyota Camry car lost control and rammed into onlookers during the Day 5 of the annual carnival.

The statement said that Ayade was devastated by the incident and directed security agencies to apprehend the motorist who was on the run.

While sympathising with the victims of the accident and their families, the governor ordered immediate investigation to unravel how the motorist beat security barricades to have access to the routes, which were closed to the public.

Ita said the governor also directed the immediate discontinuation of the Bikers parade in honour of the victims of the accident.

While promising to ensure the culprit is arrested and brought to book, Ayade sued for calm.

NAN reports that seven persons died, while 29 sustained various degrees of injuries during the incident.





