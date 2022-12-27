Gov. Okowa re-awards Ayakoromo Bridge contract

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Tuesday announced that his administration had re-awarded the Ayakoromo Bridge contract to Setraco Nigeria Limited.

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 polls, said it would be completed in record time.

Okowa disclosed this at the party’s campaign in Burutu, headquarters of Burutu Local Government Area of the state.

It will be recalled that the state government had, weeks ago, revoked the bridge contract due to alleged poor performance by the former contractor.

The governor said that Setraco would mobilise to site next week and expressed gratitude to the people of the area for their consistent support to the PDP over the years.

He said: “My dear people of Burutu Local Government Area, I thank you for all your support for our party candidates over the years.

“We have also reciprocated your support by constructing concrete pavement of all internal roads in Burutu town, another 20.29-km Obotobo 1-Obotobo 11-Sokebolou-Yokri Road in Ogulagha Kingdom.

“We constructed modern market and built schools in Burutu town, Ogulagha and other communities, but unfortunately, there is one project that you people are not happy about, which is the Ayakoromo Bridge.

“The contractor has not been doing well and we have recently terminated the contract and re-awarded it to Setraco Nigeria Limited.

“Next week, we will mobilise them to start and they will finish it because it is a promise I made to you people and I must fulfil it.”

Okowa urged the people to remain committed to the Atiku-Okowa ticket, and assured them that the PDP would win the presidency and rescue Nigerians from the hardship caused by the All Progressives Congress-led administration.

He said: “Our party has recognised one of your own, my humble self, as vice-presidential candidate and by the grace of God the Atiku-Okowa ticket will win the election in 2023.

“I appeal to you all to give us your support to enable us turn out more votes for our party.

“We have done well campaigning in 15 states so far and we are very sure of victory for the party.”

Also, the Deputy Governor of the state, Kingsley Otuaro, while addressing the people, said the impressive turn-out of supporters was an indication that Burutu had over time been a PDP local government area.

Otuaro said the Okowa administration had done quite a lot for Burutu town in terms of road construction and urged the people to vote all PDP candidates in the general elections.

On his part, the governorship candidate of the party, Sheriff Oborevwori, commended the Ijaw people for adopting candidates of the PDP for the general elections.

He said that the Okowa-led administration had provided a lot of infrastructure for Burutu LGA, with over 30km roads constructed and over 44 schools renovated and constructed.

Oborevwori, who was flanked by his running mate, Monday Onyeme, assured that he would deploy his MORE Agenda for the advancement of the state.

The State Chairman of the party, Kingsley Esiso, said the people of Delta State were happy that the state would for the first time produce a vice-president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He urged them to work hard towards realisation of the Atiku-Okowa presidency.

Also, the Director-General of the State Campaign Council, Funkekeme Solomon, lauded the governor for terminating the Ayakoromo Bridge project and re-awarding it to a more competent contractor.

Solomon also thanked the governor for transferring the State School of Marine Technology from Ministry of Transport to Higher Education for effective management.

He said the riverine communities in the state believed that an Atiku-Okowa presidency would be very beneficial to them, hence they have decided to throw their weight behind them.

Leaders of the party, who spoke at the rally, included Peter Biakpara; and former governorship aspirant, Braduce Angozi.





