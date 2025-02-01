Your comments about Tinubu reckless, Ohanaeze Ndigbo slams Amaechi

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has criticised former Rivers State Governor and ex-Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, for his remarks against President Bola Tinubu.

Amaechi’s comments, which included calls for “brutal force” to seize power in 2027, were described by Ohanaeze Ndigbo as alarming and a threat to democracy.

In a statement released on Saturday in Kaduna, Deputy President General Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro denounced Amaechi’s rhetoric, stressing that the Igbo people would never support any conspiracy aimed at undermining an elected president’s legitimacy.

“Amaechi’s outrageous call for Nigerians to resort to ‘brutal force’ in an attempt to snatch power from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by 2027 starkly contravenes the principles of civility, democracy, and peace that we hold dear,” Isiguzoro stated.

He also condemned Amaechi’s assertion that politicians must be willing to “steal, maim, and kill” to retain power, warning that such remarks pose a serious threat to national stability.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the reckless and incendiary comments made by Chibuike Amaechi against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is essential to declare firmly that the Ndigbo will never endorse any political conspiracy aimed at undermining the legitimacy of an elected President,” the group said.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo further expressed support for the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, who urged Amaechi to stop inciting the public.

“We echo his urgent call for Mr. Amaechi to retract his divisive statements and cease from further inciting the populace, lest he face the inevitable repercussions of his actions,” Isiguzoro added.

Reaffirming its loyalty to President Tinubu, Ohanaeze Ndigbo pledged to continue advocating for peace, stability and good governance in Nigeria.

