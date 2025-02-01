Runway Excursion: NSIB recommends inspection of Allied Air airplanes

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, on Saturday, recommended the inspection of all Allied Air aircraft by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority for potential mechanical and structural vulnerabilities.

This is contained in a preliminary report issued on Saturday in Lagos by the bureau to ascertain the cause of the December 11, 2024 runway excursion of the freighter aircraft at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport runway 22.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident involved a Boeing 737-400 Freighter aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-JRT operated by Allied Air Ltd.

The report said: “Safety Recommendation 2025-001: The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority should inspect all Allied Air aircraft for potential mechanical and structural vulnerabilities, including Flap and Landing Gear Systems.”

According to the preliminary findings, the flight crew members held valid, current licence and were qualified to conduct the flight.

It said that the aircraft had a valid Certificate of Airworthiness; the aircraft came in from Doula, Cameroon, on the day of the occurrence.

There were no snags logged in the aircraft technical logbook.

The report further said: “The flight was a cargo revenue flight; the aircraft was scheduled for six sectors: Lagos-Abuja, Abuja-Sokoto, Sokoto to Abuja, Abuja-Yola, Yola-Abuja, and Abuja-Lagos.

“The same flight crew would operate the flights.

“The accident occurred in the first sector, and there was no cargo on the flight.

“The flight crew stated that during the Final Approach, flap 30 was selected, but the flaps did not move to the commanded position; they stopped at flap 15.

“The flight crew reported hearing a bang from the aircraft’s right side as the wheels touched down on the runway surface. The aircraft collapsed to the right when the crew attempted to maintain directional control.”

According to the report, the Right Main Landing Gear Assembly detached from the aircraft, and as the landing roll continued, the Engine number two nacelle dragged on the runway surface until the aircraft veered off to the right of runway 22 center-line and came to a stop on the grass verge.

It also explained that after landing, debris was observed falling from the rear side of the aircraft’s undercarriage and the Abuja Tower immediately alerted Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) of the occurrence.

The preliminary report also said that the No.3 and No.4 Main Wheel Tyres busted; the post-occurrence inspection did not reveal evidence of a Hard Landing.

“The FDR data indicated that from 01 November 2024 to the day of occurrence, the aircraft had performed a total of 101 landings out of which 85 were flap 15 landings,” it revealed.

The report also disclosed that further investigations were ongoing as detailed inspection and examination of the Right Main Landing Gear Assembly will be ascertained.

It also said that there is ongoing test and inspection of the flap drive system components, including the transmission assemblies (transmission gearboxes, universal joints, ball nuts, flap tracks, jackscrew actuators among others.

NAN also reports that the two passengers and four crew members were deboarded from the aircraft unhurt without any report of serious or minor injuries.

