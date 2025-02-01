Police begin enforcement of 3rd party insurance policy in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State says it has begun the enforcement of Third Party Insurance Policy from Saturday.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, announced this in a statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna.

Hassan said that the enforcement was in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun.

He said, “The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Rabiu Muhammad, has given directive for a full enforcement of the mandatory Third-Party Insurance Policy for motor vehicles from today, February 1, 2025.

Also Read:

“This initiative aligns with existing laws and regulations governing safety for road users and vehicle insurance in Nigeria,” he said.

According to Hassan, the enforcement aims to ensure compliance with the compulsory insurance policy, which provides protection for road users against liabilities arising from accidents involving insured vehicles.

He added, “The command urges all vehicle owners and motorists to ensure that they possess valid third party insurance coverage as soon as possible.

“Defaulters will face appropriate penalties as stipulated by the law,” he said.

Post Views: 7